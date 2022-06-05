World Bank approves $106m for Fiji: Bainimarama

The World Bank has approved $106 million to assist in the effective and efficient implementation of Fiji’s National Development Plan.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s, Na Noda Paraiminisita program, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says these funds will be used to generate employment opportunities, diversify Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, and engage people in various sustainable development projects.

He says these initiatives are a continuation of the government’s COVID-19 recovery support targeting people who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic, particularly women and youth.

“This is an initiative to assist individuals to bounce back on track after the implications posed by the pandemic and climate change. The government has so far spent $430 million in COVID-19 recovery. One way in which the World Bank has assisted Fiji is to rebuild the lives of Fijians who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19, and this is also part of the social protection system.”

Bainimarama says of the total amount given by the World Bank, the government will use around $18 million to protect our natural resources, known as the Job for Nature initiative.

He stresses that this is an avenue that will assist most Fijians in the rural and maritime areas.

“This initiative will enable unemployed Fijians in rural and maritime areas to secure jobs solely focused on protecting our natural resources. Youth Groups in villages can also submit their applications for various projects that tie up well with the objective of this Job for Nature initiative. The government will soon announce the date when people or groups can start applying.”

The Prime Minister adds that this initiative will run for a span of four years and Fiji must be thankful for the World Bank’s trust in us and continue the good relationship that has existed for over fifty years.