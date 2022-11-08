Workshop to produce competent trainers

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Youth and Sports Permanent Secretary, Rovereto Nayacalevu, says the young people are the most vulnerable in the society.

Nayacalevu says they are ones often exposed to all sorts of information from factors such as peer pressure, different forms of entertainment, social media, and the internet.

He made the comments while opening the training on Facilitator’s Out-of-School Family Life Education Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights in Suva yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

Nayacalevu says the workshop is aimed at producing competent facilitators in SRHR by the end of 2023 to conduct similar training sessions within their respective areas of work.

The five-day workshop will cover relevant topics addressing the needs and issues that arise from communities such as teenage or adolescent pregnancies, unwanted or unplanned pregnancies, family planning including contraceptives, and sexually transmitted infections such as HIV and AIDS.

Nayacalevu further says SRHR is perceived as a taboo subject within the Pacific context and within our homes and communities therefore, addressing such issues will require a lot of confidence and having a holistic approach towards SRHR.

He urged the participants to be committed to their responsibilities and young people.

Also in attendance were trainers from the Family Planning New South Wales in Australia.