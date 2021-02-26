Workshop to help create safe school environment

Heads of schools and managers will now have a thorough understanding of what needs to be done to make school environments safer and conducive.

The Ministry of Education is launching a series of workshops in regards to this.

The two-day workshop, funded by the UNICEF, aims at creating a safer, healthier, and more supportive environment for students.

Minister, Rosy Akbar, says the past year has been traumatic for students due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and then the cyclones.

Akbar stresses it is important to secure and protect the environment where children receive their education.

She highlighted this ranges from maintaining a certain level of hygiene in schools to ensuring that buildings are resilient to natural disasters.

Akbar says the mental health and welfare of students will be prioritized, not because of the stress and anxiety caused by the recent events, but to counter issues like cyberbullying.

She adds Fiji is moving towards the digital world, and while there are benefits, students become vulnerable to abuse and bullying on the internet.

The first series of workshops will be held in the Northern Division.