Workshop to enhance monitoring and evaluation capacities

The Adventists Development and Risk Agency Fiji is organizing a two day workshop for 23 Australian Humanitarian partners that starts today.

The workshop is aimed at improving monitoring and evaluation of humanitarian partners who share common services.

In its capacity to provide monitoring technical support, the ADRA Monitoring Evaluation Research Learning and Innovation team has been working closely with 23 focal points since 2018.

MERLI Officer Paulini Vakacegu says monitoring and evaluation is the key for the organization to assess its projects and to allow relevant donors to determine whether they’re reliable partners.

Vakacegu thanked Australia’s DFAT for supporting the workshop to consolidate collaboration in reaching a common goal.

She adds the objective of the workshop is to build capacities of AHP MERLI focal points and identify monitoring approaches, review indicators, tools for post distribution monitoring that will be inclusive.

There are currently over six projects by the Australian Humanitarian partnership that includes projects such as disaster readiness, safe and ready, COVID-19 activation 1 & 2, TC Harold response and strengthening coordination and communication at sub-national level.

Humanitarian partners MERLI focal points are FCOSS, PCDF, FDPF, Plan, Rainbow Pride Federation, AVI, Live & Learn, Field Ready, Empower Pacific, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children Fiji, Salvation Army, Fiji Council of Churches, Methodist Church, Caritas, Anglican Church, Olu Fou, SDA Church, Baptist Church and ADRA Fiji.