Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
FIJIAN BUDGET
Senior members reminded of their role|UN commends Fijian budget|NGO says economic confidence must be maintained|Home buyers initiative is testament of consumer inclusiveness|It’s a well-rounded budget for all Fijians: LTA|Business sector responds positively to 2020/2021 national budget|Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation receives $159m|$81.4m allocated to Higher Education Institutions|RFMF’s allocation down by $14.9m|Government announces $7.1m for welfare recipients|Reduction in Motor Vehicle Accident Levy will not affect compensation|FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year|Parenthood Assistance Payments suspended|NFP Leader not fully supportive of the new budget|Budget aims at helping Fijians recover from COVID-19|Ministry of Health maintains its focus on improving health|Banks agree to extend loan deferment options|FRA’s budget increased by $72.4m|$200,000 injected to support smaller municipal councils|Water and Electricity concessions extended|Government to provide grants for first home buyers|New FNPF assistance announced|Education Ministry content with budget allocation|Business-friendly measures extended|Minister for Trade labels 2020/2021 budget as phenomenal|
Full Coverage

News

Workshop to enhance monitoring and evaluation capacities

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
July 27, 2020 5:10 am

The Adventists Development and Risk Agency Fiji is organizing a two day workshop for 23 Australian Humanitarian partners that starts today.

The workshop is aimed at improving monitoring and evaluation of humanitarian partners who share common services.

In its capacity to provide monitoring technical support, the ADRA Monitoring Evaluation Research Learning and Innovation team has been working closely with 23 focal points since 2018.

Article continues after advertisement

MERLI Officer Paulini Vakacegu says monitoring and evaluation is the key for the organization to assess its projects and to allow relevant donors to determine whether they’re reliable partners.

Vakacegu thanked Australia’s DFAT for supporting the workshop to consolidate collaboration in reaching a common goal.

She adds the objective of the workshop is to build capacities of AHP MERLI focal points and identify monitoring approaches, review indicators, tools for post distribution monitoring that will be inclusive.

There are currently over six projects by the Australian Humanitarian partnership that includes projects such as disaster readiness, safe and ready, COVID-19 activation 1 & 2, TC Harold response and strengthening coordination and communication at sub-national level.

Humanitarian partners MERLI focal points are FCOSS, PCDF, FDPF, Plan, Rainbow Pride Federation, AVI, Live & Learn, Field Ready, Empower Pacific, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children Fiji, Salvation Army, Fiji Council of Churches, Methodist Church, Caritas, Anglican Church, Olu Fou, SDA Church, Baptist Church and ADRA Fiji.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.