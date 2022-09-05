Workshop aims to tackle Wildlife crimes

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in Fiji is holding a week-long 'Open-source Investigation and Intelligence Analysis on Wildlife and Forest Crime' workshop.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in Fiji is holding a week-long ‘Open-source Investigation and Intelligence Analysis on Wildlife and Forest Crime’ workshop to strengthen the capacity of frontline law enforcement officers.

This will enable them to effectively address the illicit online activities related to the trafficking of wildlife, timber, and timber products.

Environment Director, Sandeep Singh says this workshop will assist participants to identify these crime and find ways to deal with them.

“Wildlife and forest crime contribute to the global extinction crisis and the loss of biodiversity. Criminal groups use similar routes, facilitators, and techniques to traffic wildlife as they do for other illicit commodities. And they exploit gaps in national law enforcement and criminal justice systems.”

U.S. Embassy’s Acting Deputy Chief of Mission, Rebecca Owen says they are also working with the relevant organizations to reduce such crime in the Pacific.

“We recognize that there is an urgent need for international support to prevent the further exploitation and trafficking of wildlife and timber by strengthening criminal justice system response and cooperation and working to prevent corruption in Pacific Island countries.”



47 participants and three trainers from various governmental organizations from Fiji and Vanuatu are taking part in this workshop.