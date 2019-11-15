Workshop aims to strengthen NDRR policy

Over-twenty representatives from the public and private sector have been urged to take ownership of the National Disaster Risk Reduction policy.

National Disaster Management Office Director Vasiti Soko says the goal of the current policy is to reduce mortality rate in times of disaster.

Soko says these disaster liaison officers will spearhead every approach taken by the officers in their respective organizations before, during or after a hazard.

She adds that more innovative input is expected in today’s workshop to further strengthen and enhance the policy.

“These are work plans that we as stakeholders all need to adhere to as well as take ownership. Saving lives is the ultimate goal and that’s the main aim of DRR policy. In order to save lives we need to put strategies which is why the existence of the officers here to put in place strategies where everyone is committed and the ultimate goal is to reduce mortality in an event of disaster”.

The policy was launched by the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama last year and will be reviewed in the next 5 years.