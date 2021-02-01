Works to start at cement factories

The Tangy Cement and Pacific Cement Limited will be fully operational to monitor the gaps of dust emissions.

Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Environment, Joshua Wycliffe says that under the review period the factories need to be fully operational to know if everything is fixed.

“If I just run it for the sake of running it here and there then I really won’t know when the plant dust gets full-time operations there might be still some gaps so I want to run it fully and see the complete operation where it is.”

Article continues after advertisement

Wycliffe says the operations will be done across five days and the businesses have been supportive.

He says the businesses have committed to ensuring that the factory does not pollute.