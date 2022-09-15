Works to begin soon on new Nabouwalu water treatment plant

Residents of Nabouwalu will soon be able to access quality and safe drinking water following the ground breaking ceremony for a new water treatment plant this morning.

The new 2-Mega-Litre Packaged Water Treatment Plant along with a 1 Mega-Litre Reservoir, related pipeworks, electrical works, and backup and operating gensets will supply clean drinking water to over 2,800 Fijians in Nabouwalu.

Officiating the ground-breaking ceremony, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the new water system will be able to handle high turbidity levels – which means it can supply water even during storms and flooding.

This has been a constant problem for residents of Nabouwalu.

Bainimarama says when this development is complete it will be worthy of Nabouwalu’s future and the expanding network of infrastructure built in the area.

Water Authority of Fiji Chief of Operations Seru Soderberg says installation works will begin from October and is expected to be completed by January, 2023.

Soderberg says the project is fully funded by Government and worth $4 million.

He adds there is provision for future connections given plans for the new Nabouwalu Township.