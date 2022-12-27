Working together for Fiji’s betterment: Sayed-Khaiyum

[Source: Beef Magazine]

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is urging Fijians to respect each other and enjoy the festive season.

Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji needs to move along and focus on the future.

He says he hopes the rights of every citizen are respected as we enter a new era.

Article continues after advertisement

He says Fijians need to ensure their moral compass is right, and we must continue to celebrate our differences.

“We expect everybody to respect each other. Please enjoy yourselves, we are a great country in the sense that we are also able to enjoy the different festive season.”

The former Attorney General says we all have a role in ensuring that Fiji does well as a country.