News

Working together for Fiji’s betterment: Sayed-Khaiyum

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected]

December 27, 2022 4:35 pm

[Source: Beef Magazine]

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is urging Fijians to respect each other and enjoy the festive season.

Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji needs to move along and focus on the future.

He says he hopes the rights of every citizen are respected as we enter a new era.

Article continues after advertisement

He says Fijians need to ensure their moral compass is right, and we must continue to celebrate our differences.

“We expect everybody to respect each other. Please enjoy yourselves, we are a great country in the sense that we are also able to enjoy the different festive season.”

The former Attorney General says we all have a role in ensuring that Fiji does well as a country.

Certain portfolios in the Trade Ministry to be removed: Ali

Working together for Fiji’s betterment: Sayed-Khaiyum

Another two families now homeless

Ministry encourages healthy food choices

Police seek information to locate missing person

New government to take people-focused approach: Prasad

Government to announce ministers’ salaries

Bookings for speeding exceed 100

Police urge parents to supervise children

Budget allocations to be reconsidered: Prasad

Prioritize the needs of children: FCOSS

Athletics to be encouraged in all schools: Navula

Klemmer confident in new club

Mo’unga to set to join Toshiba after World Cup

South Korea scrambles jets as North Korea sends drones over border

Deadly Storm turns city into 'war zone'

Prince Harry's Spare kicks off publishing bonanza

Man arrested after racist, homophobic rant went viral on TikTok

Positive 2023 outlook for Fiji Chess

Gunners move seven points clear on EPL table

Cher showcases incredible diamond on Twitter for Christmas

Leinster holds off Munster in thriller

China to end COVID quarantine for incoming passengers

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy seeks India’s help with ‘peace formula’

What the Whitney Houston biopic reveals

Lizzo breaks down in tears after a personal Christmas greeting form Galway

Death toll rises after ‘blizzard of the century’ blankets US

Kim Kardashian describes challenges of co-parenting with Kanye West

Rohingya refugees reach Indonesia after month at sea

Attack on Russian bomber base leaves three dead

China to end COVID quarantine for foreign arrivals

Drua glad to show work to their families

Government to look at overall taxation first: Kamikamica

Winning return for Liverpool

Newcastle United moves to second place

Rotumans observe “Fara” in Suva

Azam breaks 16-year Pakistan record for most runs in calendar year

Roles are still being determined

Volleyball and rugby for Boxing Day

Hundreds enjoy public holiday at picnic spots

Tigers set to secure English superstar

Rabuka directs lifting of prohibition orders

Legendary pro-golfer passes on

Thousands without power as deadly winter storm's deep freeze stretches through Christmas Day

Death toll from sinking of Thai navy ship rises to 18

Six dead in Spain after bus plunges off bridge into river

‘Dangerous situation’ in Buffalo as storm kills dozens across US

Police hunt gunman after woman dies

Last preparation ground for players in Fijian Cup

US flight cancellations top 2,800

Reynolds anticipates future with Bulldogs

Fritz says openly gay player would be accepted on ATP Tour

China stages ‘strike drills’ around Taiwan, citing provocation

Legislation on land issues must be reviewed: Vosarogo

King Charles salutes late queen, public workers in speech

Two in custody for alleged drug peddling

Man arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle

How astronauts inspired the creation of Teletubbies

Russia ready to resume gas supply to Europe

US warns of potential attack on top hotel in Pakistan’s capital

Paris shooting: Suspect admits 'pathological' hatred of migrants

Soaring living costs drain Christmas joy for families in Nigeria

Kristy Young opens up about chronic pain diagnosis

Death toll in historic Arctic freeze rises to 24

Doctor Who trailer drops for fans at Christmas

Flying Fijians to improve ranking

Austria avalanche buries at least 10 people at ski resort

Tottenham World Cup stars may be rested

Radrodro clears air on Parliament voting

Sustainable methods matter: Deo

India beat Bangladesh in three-wicket thriller

Tabuya plans to increase budget allocation for ministry

NCCI ready to work with new government

People turned away from popular Auckland beach as capacity reached

Green seals $3.15m deal at IPL auction

Fiji has entered a new season: Ratu Wiliame

House fires displaced over 15 people

22 in hospitals within 24 hours

AG says government will listen

Packed ICUs, crowded crematoriums: COVID roils Chinese towns

'French didn't mention this' - referee hits back in criticism over Argentina goal

Special Christmas for the Prasad’s

South Africa: Fuel tanker explosion kills at least 10 near hospital

A day to rejoice: Kurulo

Iran top court accepts rapper Yasin's appeal against death sentence

Akshay Kumar calls Raksha Bandhan his “finest” film ever ahead of its TV premiere

A celebration of love, mercy, forgiveness and tolerance: Rabuka

Pelé’s family gathers at hospital in Sao Paulo

Russia-Ukraine war: Strikes on Kherson kill 10

US President Joe Biden congratulates Fiji’s new Prime Minister

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan slams Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan for openly abusing language in the house

Indian Prime Minister congratulates Rabuka

Man Utd trigger one-year contract extensions for four players, Ten Hag says

Twitter restores suicide prevention feature after Reuters report

Hong Kong will re-open China border as COVID surges

Tuisue's try not enough for Gloucester

Paris shooting: Protests after deadly attack on Kurds

Faithless lead singer Maxi Jazz dies aged 65

Taliban bans women from working for NGOs

Actor Orlando Brown pleads not guilty to assault charges

US winter storm: Icy blast hits 250m Americans and Canadians

Sporting bodies express gratitude to members

Premier League returns - State of play after World Cup

Policies to be maintained: Prasad

Ministerial portfolios lavish: Sayed-Khaiyum

Lionel Messi & PSG reach 'agreement in principle' to renew contract

Prince Harry and Meghan criticise the Sun's Jeremy Clarkson apology

Pope on Christmas: Jesus was poor, so don’t be power-hungry

Rahul Gandhi's cross-India march reaches capital city Delhi

Police investigate crowd trouble during Man City win over Liverpool

Rabuka acknowledges Bainimarama’s leadership

Specialist coaches to help with Pearls World Cup preparations

Ryan reveals plan for 2023

Siromi Turaga sworn in as new AG

Klopp warns about an intense year as injuries are taking their toll

This is democracy: Bainimarama

FLP congratulates Sitiveni Rabuka

Safety is paramount: Akbar

Police: 19-year-old killed in shooting at Mall of America

The sweet story of India's 'first' Christmas cake

Futsal for women next season

US House passes massive $1.7 trillion spending bill

Verdict reached at Tory Lanez-Megan Thee Stallion trial

Rabuka elected Fiji’s new Prime Minister

London Irish hands Saracens first loss

Britain’s health workers announce more strikes for 2023

Phillips returned from World Cup overweight, says Guardiola

Ratu Naiqama is new Parliamentary Speaker

Qereqeretabua elected Deputy Speaker

Facebook parent Meta will pay $725M to settle user data case

Putin tells defence chiefs to do more for troops in Ukraine

Indigenous people are criticizing the ‘Avatar’ sequel for relying on tired tropes

U.S. deep freeze disrupts travel and cuts power to 1.5 million ahead of holiday

LadBaby: Food Aid is the UK's Christmas number one

Gunman in Paris kills three in attack on Kurdish cultural centre

Ellen DeGeneres says tWitch’s death has ‘been really tough for everyone’

Scientists find secret to how glass frogs turn transparent

Jurors deciding whether Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion

Paris shooting: Three dead and several injured in attack

Four dollar minimum wage in effect from January 1st

Participation of kids a blessing for Fiji Chess

11 more people charged for violent A-League pitch invasion

Increased police presence on the road

Ministry closely monitors COVID-19

Nadal says he is confident he will be competitive in Australia

Parliament sitting begins

Physical and financial performance reviewed

Parliament to sit today

Airport strikes could go on for months, says PCS union boss

First Parliament sitting this morning

Mariupol theatre demolished 'to hide Russian crimes', aide says

Ana de Armas fans told they can sue over Yesterday trailer

SODELPA to form coalition with PA/NFP

Emphasis on Junior golfers next season

Record-high salary caps for NRL and NRLW players

Davies named Canada player of the year for fourth time

Bainimarama shows optimism

PA/NFP Leaders confident

More COVID cases reported with three deaths

Last-minute rush for customers

Anytime Cakes continues Christmas cake tradition

Livestock sellers struggle to make sale

Arizona to remove shipping container wall from Mexico border

FijiFirst members arrive at SODELPA meeting venue

N Korea denies arms supplied for Russian mercenaries in Ukraine

PA/NFP present proposal to SODELPA

Australian teams for Coral Coast 7s

Zelensky's visit shows neither Ukraine nor US want peace, Russia says

SODELPA Board member numbers reduced

Funding challenge for Touch Fiji

SODELPA rep not surprised by removal

Road accident claims life of man

Russians buy boots and body armor for the troops, as the Kremlin tries to fix the campaign’s problems

Traders warned for prosecution by FCCC

Nine percent increase in fire incidents

SODELPA meeting continues

Astronauts complete spacewalk after space debris triggered one-day delay

FIFA investigating Salt Bae's 'undue access' to pitch after final

Drama unfolds at meeting

Jamie Lee Curtis pays tribute to mom Janet Leigh

SODELPA board meets, Leba Qarase turned away

Police Chaplain told to leave

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ offers a violent prequel that’s only worth a few coins

Sayed-Khaiyum complaint now with CID

Police COO ACP Abdul Khan resigns

Putin says Russia wants end to war in Ukraine

Dolly Parton has both a secret song and the secret to being married for 56 years

Sam Bankman-Fried released on $250 million bond after appearing in a US court

Why viewers became so loyal to the BBC reality series

Taliban arrest women protesting against university ban

Military only in supporting role: RFMF

Coalition talks in limbo

Peters slams NZ Foreign Affairs Minister’s comment

Traders still defying laws: Consumer Council

More demand for mental health awareness

Daveta urges youth to join judo

Innovative methodology used to promote biodiversity

Ukraine welcomes leader back from US, Putin dismisses trip

Bati remains seventh, Samoa moves to third

Organization hopes to have more para-athletes