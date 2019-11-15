Working in solidarity can help build a better future

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has reiterated that every nation large or small, stands a better chance at a better future by working in solidarity.

While speaking at a high-level meeting to commemorate the UN General Assembly’s 75th Anniversary, Bainimarama says guided by the UN, nations are building a world of peace.

He adds that a world of net-zero emissions, sustainably-managed oceans, gender equity, digital inclusivity and equitable development is critical.

“We have the means to make that world reality. We must meet year 75 of the UN with a political fortitude to see it built. Multilateralism must deliver once again. And if leaders give voice and vigor to that purpose, then our people, our children and their children will all see the greatest gain.”

Bainimarama says since joining the UN Assembly in October 1970, Fiji has had something good to give the world and something much larger to gain from a multilateral pursuit of peace.

The Prime Minister also highlights that 50 years ago Fiji recognized we had far more to gain then we could ever give this assembly adding that this also rings true for even the mightiest nations in the world.