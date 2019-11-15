Working group to analyze COVID-19 impact on women

A COVID-19 Response Gender Working Group has been formed to undertake an analysis on the impact of COVID-19.

The analysis will focus on all Fijian women and girls.

Minister for Women, Mereseini Vuniwaqa says it is important to understand the different ways that the COVID-19 pandemic and the accompanying economic crisis may affect gender equality outcomes.

She says 63% of health workers and 85% of market vendors in Fiji are women and they are at high risk of exposure to infection, so it’s crucial to co-ordinate interventions that can help.

Vuniwaqa adds the government will continue to work with relevant stakeholders to meet the immediate needs of all women and girls, ensuring that it reaches those left furthest behind.