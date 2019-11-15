Home

Workers and dependents receive compensation

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
December 27, 2020 7:50 am

Over $300,000 was paid in compensation to 19 government-related cases.

This includes three former Government employees who passed away during and in the course of employment and 16 workers who sustained injuries at the workplace.

Employment Minister, Parveen Kumar says the families were grateful for the assistance as the pay-out will provide greater relief to dependents of deceased and injured workers as they prepare for another school year.



He says for this financial year, the Ministry has paid 43 compensation cases consisting of 10 death cases and 33 injury cases amounting to $860,394.

 

