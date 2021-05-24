Home

Work underway to improve tsunami detection systems

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
February 2, 2022 12:25 pm
Permanent Secretary for Mineral Resources, Dr Raijeli Taga.

Permanent Secretary for Mineral Resources, Dr Raijeli Taga says work is underway to improve the detection systems for tsunamis generated by volcanic activity.

Speaking to FBC News, Taga says the tsunami monitoring system in place locally and globally is based on tsunamis that are generated by an earthquake, and not volcanic eruptions, as was experienced in Tonga last month.

She said the Ministry held a virtual briefing with international seismic centres and experts from around the world on how monitoring systems can also detect potential tsunamis from volcanic eruptions.

Article continues after advertisement

“They are putting their heads together to try and model out these different scenarios that are coming up now. So they are putting together protocols. We just had our briefing webinar last week and are trying to share information and data and are also trying to get together all the data that’s been collected post-Tonga event.”

The volcanic eruption in Tonga saw villages in Lau, Kadavu, Vanua Levu and parts of the Rewa Delta report strong currents, high waves and surges, which inundated coastal areas.

Taga says due to the lack of data at the height of the volcanic eruption on January 15, 2022, the Ministry had to stick to its Standard of Procedures of liaising with the other ministries and partners before a tsunami warning was issued.

