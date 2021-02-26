Work underway to develop construction sector

A number of acts and courses are currently under review as the Infrastructure Ministry continues work to develop the construction sector.

Infrastructure Minister, Jone Usamate who was part of the Fiji Builders Association workshop says this includes the review of the Architect Act, Engineering Act and the establishment of pathways for qualification upgrades.

Usamate says they want local courses to be recognized overseas.

“The Ministry is working with educational institutions in Fiji and the region to establish a framework by which local qualifications are accepted by overseas universities for further study. This will make it financially viable for more Fijians to become professionally qualified and so benefit the local building industry and the people.”

Usamate says the government recognizes the need to have the right legislative framework to ensure that we have disaster resilient buildings.

He adds the Ministry is also working to review its current processes within the government to enhance quality assurance.