News

Work underway to boost travel confidence

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 21, 2020 12:40 pm
Successful talks will be a welcome news for the tourism sectors which employs tens of thousands of workers as well as Fiji’s aviation industry. [File Photo]

An inter-ministry team is currently developing various protocols that may help Fiji join the travel bubble with Australia and New Zealand.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says it is work in motion adding that our Pacific neighbors will have their own issues to deal with to be able to open the Trans-Tasman bubble first.

“It includes the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Tourism, Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Economy and we are looking at how these various protocols can be developed. Once that is in place all that work is being done so once we are included in the bubble then people will feel confident to come to Fiji.”

Relaxed travel restrictions would mean Fiji could begin marketing itself and get the tourism industry moving again.

