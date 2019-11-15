Work towards taking over Ba/Nadi hospital underway

The Fiji National Provident Fund is yet to take over the management of Lautoka and Ba hospital through its private public partnership with ASPEN Medical.

The Government has partnered with Australia-based Aspen Medical Limited to equip, maintain and operate the Lautoka and Ba hospitals.

FNPF is also a partner in this project under the Government’s Public Private Partnership initiative.

Article continues after advertisement

Chief Executive, Jaoji Koroi says they are still going through the process.

“We haven’t fully taken over the management yet which is part of the plan both some condition precedence needs to be satisfied, both between us and the Government before we can handover the operations of the two hospitals.”

The Fund is the major financier of the project, which is estimated to cost $162.4 million.

Aspen Medical was selected by the Government following a competitive tender process which began in March last year.