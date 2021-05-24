Work towards empowering lives of the vulnerable continues

More emphasis needs to be placed on making Social Protection Programs available to those who are most in need as well as those who are eligible.

This was stressed by Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar during her briefing at the Ministry’s head office earlier this week.

During the meeting, Akbar expressed her gratitude to serve in a Ministry that touches and changes the lives of the people of Fiji.

Akbar says the poor, the disabled, the vulnerable and the elderly need attention and support and they must be served with compassion and understanding.

She also told the staff that they must be ready to help, empower and transform lives and be committed to ensuring that the needs of the vulnerable are met in the shortest possible time.

Akbar will continue to meet with all the departments under the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation in the coming weeks to discuss the main policies, programs and plans.

