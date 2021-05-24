Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Transmission risk high for Naviti, Yasawa and Malolo|MOH to seek booster doses if need arises|21 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Yasawa|Maritime travel depends on vaccination|Do not be complacent warns PS|Accommodation arrangements for boarding students|Students fail to provide vaccination details|Ministry explains death of fully vaccinated individuals|250 new infections, one more COVID-19 death|Vaccinating students crucial to re-opening schools|UN reassures commitment to Fiji|Roadblocks hinder frontliners in Kadavu|25,000 households to be assisted by Save the Children Fiji|Operations continue despite maritime deployment|Pacific Eye Institute receives timely assistance|Global response to fight COVID-19 crucial|Certain villages reluctant to adopt public health measures|Resorts receive advanced bookings|Damodar Cinemas ready to reopen|25 new infections in Kadavu, eight more COVID-19 deaths |Gunu village a high-risk area: MOH|COVID-19 may become endemic in Fiji|Public restricted from Nabouwalu wharf|PM reaffirms commitment to PIF|Tamavua Youth club assists families|
Full Coverage

News

Work towards empowering lives of the vulnerable continues

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 4, 2021 12:25 pm
[Source: Ministry of Women ,Children and Poverty Alleviation]

More emphasis needs to be placed on making Social Protection Programs available to those who are most in need as well as those who are eligible.

This was stressed by Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar during her briefing at the Ministry’s head office earlier this week.

During the meeting, Akbar expressed her gratitude to serve in a Ministry that touches and changes the lives of the people of Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

Akbar says the poor, the disabled, the vulnerable and the elderly need attention and support and they must be served with compassion and understanding.

She also told the staff that they must be ready to help, empower and transform lives and be committed to ensuring that the needs of the vulnerable are met in the shortest possible time.

Akbar will continue to meet with all the departments under the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation in the coming weeks to discuss the main policies, programs and plans.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.