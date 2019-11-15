Work together to promote health: President

President Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konousi Konrote has relayed his personal commitment to tackling Non-Communicable Diseases.

Opening the South Pacific Society of Lifestyle Medicine conference in Pacific Harbour, the President reiterated that when it comes to NCDs, the Pacific is dealing with an epidemic.

The President said for a region that shares many of the same challenges, the conference will allow collaborations and solution sharing that can turn the tide on the NCDs in the Pacific, strengthen our societies and ultimately save lives.

President Konrote states nearly two thirds of NCD related deaths can be traced back to smoking, unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, harmful use of alcohol and air pollution.

He told the conference that these deaths are largely preventable if we work together to transform our communities from promoting disease to promoting health.

The President says that while there are no simple, quick-fix solutions to combating the NCD crisis, this does not mean that there is no hope.

The President called on delegates to continue to work to cultivate a health promoting Pacific; one where all of our people have easy access to clean water, nutritious food, clean air, education, and above all a common sense of humanity that looks beyond self-interest to the well-being of our fellow citizens, both now and in future generations.”

President Konrote is the lead advocate and National Champion of Fiji to address the prevalence of NCD related ailments (hypertension and Diabetes) in Fiji.

The three day conference is being attended by health professionals from the Pacific and multilateral organisations such as the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the South Pacific Community- SPC.