Work resumes on new road at Korosomo

Land clearing for the construction of the new road at Korosomo Hill in Seaqaqa has resumed after it was halted earlier this week due to land ownership issues as well as the current weather condition.

Fiji Roads Authority Acting CEO Kamal Prasad says they have addressed the land ownership issues earlier this week.

And they were faced with a new problem, the continuous rain in the area for the past couple of days.

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad says they do not want to jeopardise the safety of their road contractors by making them work in the wet and muddy hazardous condition.

He told FBC News, the contractors are now on-site and have re-commenced their work, clearing the area where the three-lane road will be built.

The 800-meter long road is now expected to be completed within a month.