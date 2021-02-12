Work progressing quickly at Korosomo Hill

Work is progressing quickly on the new road being constructed by the Fiji Roads Authority at Korosomo Hill.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama visited the site yesterday and acknowledged the work being carried out.

The road is being constructed to allow access for heavy vehicles from Labasa to Nabouwalu and vice-versa.

The current alternative route only allows for vehicles under 10 tonnes.

Construction of the 800 meter three lane road is expected to be completed by the end of this month, weather permitting.

The Prime Minister also visited the Korosomo slip site along with Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Jone Usamate and Minister for Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu.