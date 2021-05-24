Home

Work progresses on NAP

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
April 21, 2022 9:25 am
[Source: Fijian Government]

Minister for Women Rosy Akbar says the National Action Plan to Prevent Violence Against All Women and Girls or the NAP when implemented, must be seen as a living document.

Akbar recently met with the Representative of UN Women Fiji Multi–Country Office, Sandra Bernklau where the NAP was discussed.

UN Women is helping the ministry develop the National Action Plan.

Article continues after advertisement

Akbar says while there is a great need to provide workable strategies for changing social norms, the means to provide messages that will be understood clearly is also critical.

Akbar says the Plan needs to be promoted for and by everyone using media, including social media, as an advocacy tool.

UN Women is providing technical and financial support through the Pacific Partnership, funded primarily by the European Union, Australia and New Zealand.

