Work progresses on developing Dreketi into a town

Work continues in getting Dreketi, in Macuata to be a town with commercial activities already a daily happening.

According to the Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Jone Usamate, the land has already been subdivided and there are plans to construct a new market to replace the existing one.

Usamate says a portion of the subdivided land will be given to the Labasa Town Council to develop the new market.

In the meantime, he says they will be looking for funding to develop the area.

“So, our focus now – the subdivision has been there, we will have to find ways to finance that whether through government finances or through a partnership with the private sector. Those are the measures we will be looking at to try to make that dream of Dreketi becoming sort of a mini-town towards the future.”

Usamate adds at the moment there still needs to be a lot of work done with regards to the development of the commercial and residential areas.

There is no timeline set for the completion of this development.