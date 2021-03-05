Work permit comes with conditions that must be followed: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has re-iterated that work permits come with conditions that must be followed by the holder at all times.

Following talks on social media, and other platforms regarding the deportation of the University of the South Pacific’s former Vice-Chancellor, Professor Pal Ahluwalia, and his wife Sandra Price, Bainimarama clarified that workers are only deported when they breach the conditions on their permits.

While speaking during Radio Fiji One’s “Na Noda Paraiminisita” programme, Bainimarama highlighted that Fiji’s work permit conditions are similar to others around the world.

“It is clearly written in the permit that people should not engage in activities that could affect the unity of Fijians, their safety, good governance and the enhancement of service provided for Fijians. They should not involve in work that could bring about division in communities.”

Bainimarama says upon investigation, the government found numerous breach of the work permit regulations by Professor Pal Ahluwalia and his wife which forced the Immigration Department to deport them.

“Both of them did not respect the rules and regulations that abides them while working in Fiji, This is Section 13 of the Immigration Act, so the government received confirmation that they continuously breach the agreement resulting in their deportation.”

He adds this was not the first deportation undertaken by the government.

“The government has deported alot of foreign workers in recent years, and this is neither the first nor the last. This is done to ensure that rules and regulations related to our work permit is adhered to and also for the safety of every Fijian.”

The Prime Minister says there are around 20,000 work permit holders in Fiji who have been contributing immensely to the development of this country.