Work on Tamavua-i-Wai causes major traffic jam

Hundreds of people travelling from Lami to Suva are stuck in traffic due to work that is being conducted on the Tamavua-i-Wai Bridge.

FBC News received information that some people have been stuck for over two hours trying to make their way into work and school.

The Fiji Roads Authority says its contractors are working to clear some of the debris which occurred because of rain overnight.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: WAF]

Police are also working to manage traffic at the Tamavua-i-Wai- bridge.