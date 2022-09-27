Work on sinkhole continues

[Photo: WAF / Facebook]

Work on the sinkhole near the 4-Miles Bridge in Suva is continuing today with completion scheduled for tomorrow.

Fiji Roads Authority says traffic management is still in place and members of the public can expect delays during peak hours.

Yesterday, Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate inspected the progress of the work.

Motorists are reminded to plan ahead of their travel schedule to allow for extra travel time.

The work is being carried out in stages, whereby, following the repair by WAF, the Fiji Roads Authority will then take over.