Work on sinkhole continue, traffic congestion expected

[Source: Fiji Roads Authority / Facebook]

The Fiji Roads Authority is advising road users to plan ahead of their travel time if they are committing to traveling between Suva and Nausori along the Kings Highway.

This morning, the FRA says it continue to work on the emergency sinkhole that was exposed last week on the bridge near Centerpoint.

It advises motorists who are planning to travel to Nausori along Kings Road to either use Golf Link Road through the Mead Road roundabout or Cunnigham Road to detour.

Article continues after advertisement

Motorists will also not be able to access the bridge if they are travelling towards Suva.

The Authority says planning ahead is important as it will allow extra travel time.