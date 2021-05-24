Home

News

Work on new Wainawi Bridge to begin

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
October 21, 2021 3:50 am
[Source: FRA]

The Wainawi Bridge in Kasavu on Kings Road will be reduced to single lane from tomorrow.

The Fiji Roads Authority says this will be done to allow the construction of the new bridge.

The FRA says single lane traffic will constitute to 30 minutes’ delay during peak hour traffic.

Article continues after advertisement

It says the construction of the new bridge will be executed in two phases and the road will be limited to single lane operation during this period,

The FRA says work also includes road upgrade on both approaches.

Stop and Go beacon lighting system will be installed on site to guide motorists safely.

The public is requested to strictly adhere to the traffic management in place to ensure the safety of other motorists and workmen alike.

The construction phase is approximately 10 months.

