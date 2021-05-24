Home

News

Work on new Provincial Council Office begins

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North
April 28, 2022 2:30 pm

Work has officially begun at the new double-story Cakaudrove Provincial Council Office worth over $600, 000.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama officiated the groundbreaking ceremony of the new building today.

The previous Office burnt down in 2017.

Article continues after advertisement

During a talanoa session in Nakobo Village in the same year, a request was made to the Prime Minister to assist in rebuilding the office, and he committed to doing so.

In 2019, during the opening of the Provincial Council meeting in Yaroi Village, the government reassured its 2017 commitment.

Today, the Prime Minister made good on his promise.

Bainimarama says at the end of the year, the new Provincial Office will open for business and serve the people of Cakaudrove.

