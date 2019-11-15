Work on National Kidney and Research Center still underway

Minister for Health Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete has refuted claims that work on the National Kidney and Research Treatment Centre has stalled.

The government has allocated one million dollars in the 2017/2018 national budget for the project, however, there has been a delay.

No timeframe has been given as to when the center will open.

Dr Waqainabete says the state of the art Kidney Research and Treatment center will start operations in Nasinu soon.

“No, the project is not stalled. Buying equipment for dialysis in terms of chairs, consumable whatever has its own processes. As we know it is taxpayer’s money so we have to ensure that it goes through the tender process and that is already done. It’s already been bought, we are just waiting for it to arrive and we will fit it out.”

Dr Waqainabete also confirms they will be appointing staff to manage the center as the lone nephrologist Dr Amrish Krishnan has resigned.

The Minister says there is a lot of local and international interest medical personnel wanting to work at the center.