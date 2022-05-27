Work on Nabouwalu township to resume

Work on the Nabouwalu Township will resume by August this year.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama revealed this while opening the Bua Provincial Council meeting in Bua Lomanikoro, yesterday.

He says the government is currently reviewing the project to make adjustments where necessary.

He told the meeting the government has taken time in preparing for the project because they know how important it is to get the development right from the beginning.

The government, through the Department of Town and Country Planning, has spent $1.75 million on the township and foreshore development.