Work on Labasa-Seaqaqa Highway to be complete in April

Work on the new road at Korosomo along the Labasa-Seaqaqa Highway are expected to be completed by mid-April, weather permitting.

Fiji Roads Authority Action CEO Kamal Prasad says the works were initially scheduled to be completed at the end of last month but the weather has not been on their side.

Prasad says the rain has delayed the progress of their work and should the weather hold now, they expect to complete everything within two to three weeks.

The new road is will enable heavy laden trucks to operate again.

The bypass road currently being used only allows a 10 tonne weight limit.

The three-lane road costs the FRA $4 million to construct.