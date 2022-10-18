Work on Labasa and Nausori Airports in 2023

Work on upgrading the Labasa airport will begin next year.

Fiji Airports Chief Executive, Rowen Chalmers says much of the design work for Labasa airport is complete.

Chalmers says the post-COVID-19, they have to be cautious about how they facilitate these projects, as they don’t want to rush back and spend money.

”You could almost say the project is shovel-ready or ready to begin. It will be my hope that we can start work in Labasa sometime during 2023 subject to be able to obtain the financing.”

Chalmers adds that they share people’s frustrations as the upgrade to Labasa Airport has taken quite some time.

He says they are in the same situation as Nausori Airport.

Chalmers says they started work earlier on a redesign this year to expand the terminal and then retroactively go back to the existing building.

”But I would say that the initial phase of work will be refurbishment of the existing building so an upgrade of the existing facility, and that will certainly occur during 2023. It is a top priority”.

For Savusavu, and Taveuni, Chalmers says they’ve met with Fiji Link earlier to co-develop a modular terminal that they can construct and then repeat at each of the outer island airports.

He adds that the exception is the terminal at Labasa, which is going to be much bigger.