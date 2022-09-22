Work of Regional Pacific NDC Hub applauded

The work undertaken by the Regional Pacific Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) Hub in helping the region achieve its ambition of limiting global temperatures to 1.5 degrees through their NDCs or national climate plans has been applauded.

Acting Head of Fiji’s Climate Change and International Cooperation Division Kushaal Raj says the Hub gives the pacific islands great hope and is an impetus for the countries to continue to pursue new approaches and innovative strategies that make the region an example to the world.

Raj says despite being the most vulnerable, the pacific region are the boldest and most innovative in adapting and mitigating climate change and the NDC Hub provides them with the technical and capacity support to meet their national climate plans.

Outgoing Chair of the NDC Hub Steering Committee Tutii Chilton says the structure of the NDC Hub is committed to the Pacific Islands and shows them that they own it.

He adds, the approach that the NDC Hub uses develops ownership, and ownership will have a lasting effect on the work done on the islands.

Formally launched at COP23 in Germany by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, the Pacific NDC Hub is committed to supporting countries in the region to implement and enhance NDCs.

Each of the 15 pacific island governments has a focal point who works with the Pacific NDC Hubs.

As of this year, 11 countries have developed their NDC Implementation Roadmaps which outline clear plans on how their ambitious targets can be achieved.

These will help their governments prioritize which steps to take and attract the financing needed to realise these actions.

Four pacific island countries in Kiribati, Tuvalu, Samoa and Tonga developed their NDC implementation roadmap through support by the Pacific NDC Hub.