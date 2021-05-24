Home

News

Work needed to address illegal fishing: FAO

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
May 4, 2022 5:20 am
Fisheries and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Head of Fishing Operations, Dr. Mathew Camilleri

There is still much to do in order to address the issue of illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing in the Pacific region.

Fisheries and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Head of Fishing Operations, Dr. Mathew Camilleri says the instruments to enforce and monitor such incidents are available but what is left is the execution in a diligent and efficient manner.

“Lots of work has been done but yet, unfortunately, today we still have to speak about illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, which undermines all these great efforts by states, international organizations, NGOs and others.”

Callimeri is in the country to attend a three-day workshop in Nadi on the implementation of the 2009 FAO Agreement on port state measures.

Fiji loses an estimated $200 million to illegal fishing every year, which the Ministry of Fisheries says robs the country of development opportunities.

