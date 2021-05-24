Home

Work delayed due to bad weather

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
February 7, 2022 4:01 pm
Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori

The Local Government Ministry says it remains hopeful that works on Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori will get back on track soon.

Minister for Local Government, Premila Kumar says the unfavorable weather conditions have delayed works.

Kumar had stated earlier that they only have seven years of lease remaining for the park, but they need to strategize before making any decisions.

Article continues after advertisement

The park suffered some damage during Tropical Cyclone Ana.

Nausori Town Council Chief Executive, Anurashika Bari says around $194,000 will be spent on repairing pavilion A which they are hoping to open in March depending on the weather.

She adds they will be undertaking scoping exercise for pavilion B to determine the cost associated with the maintenance before works start.

Bari says that the maintenance work includes full repairs to the roof, seats, and cafeteria, and they want to comply with the Ministry of Labour’s occupancy requirements.

