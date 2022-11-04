Work continues on increasing access to housing

The Koroipita Model Community offers more than safe housing and high quality services in a fully developed 50 acre subdivision

There is a critical need to increase stockpiles of homes in the country says Housing Minister Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum.

He made the comments while officially opening 12 houses at the Koroipita Model Town in Lautoka.

Sayed-Khaiyum says housing has been neglected in the country for a number of decades and every Fijian has a right to live with dignity.

“What we have tried to do is have a couple of fronts open for housing, in other words we are now collaborating with the New Zealand government over here where we are building these types of homes. We have a housing grant now for those people who earn up to $50,000. If they get a loan from the bank we contribute $30,000 grant if they building their first home, it’s a grant you don’t have to pay us back. “

Sayed- Khaiyum stresses that they work with various other organizations to ensure that people have access to housing.

“We are currently working with housing authority and working with IFC to have more subdivisions where we can work with the private sector to provide what we call strata housing, people with low income, people with middle level income levels because we need to increase stockpiles of homes in Fiji that is critically important .”

The Government has allocated over two million dollars in this financial year towards the Koroipita Model Town.