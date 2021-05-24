Work continues in preparation for border reopening

Tourism Fiji is hoping to launch a global campaign between October and November to market Fiji as a tourism destination.

Minister for Tourism, Faiyaz Koya says the global agency has been briefed after consultation with regional markets.

Koya says there are plans for a large-scale campaign to be shot in Fiji amongst others to ensure the country is ready to welcome tourists when the borders open.

“Whilst this is a lull period, as it has been for the past 17 months this does not mean that there have been no activities. Tourism may have stopped but our preparatory work including industry readiness and market, it has no ceased.”

The Minister says Tourism Fiji will play a significant role with the reopening framework in place as they aim for a December opening.

Koya adds that Tourism Fiji will use a more targeted approach and leverage its partnership with other agencies and trade commissions around the world.