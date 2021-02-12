Work begins on Fiji’s first Agriculture Centre

Fiji will soon have it’s first-ever multi-million dollar Agriculture Technology Training Centre.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the training centre was held in Nausori with the support of the Taiwan government.

Taipei Trade Centre Director Jessica Lee says the $2.8m project once completed will help further harness the potential of Fiji’s Agriculture sector and address the impacts of COVID-19.

“The training centre is designed for three-level programmes, TTM will work with the Ministry of Agriculture to provide training programmes and workshops for farmers. TTM will work with Vocational Schools and Universities such as FNU to provide intermediate-level technology programmes and research programmes for the students.”

Lee says the Centre will introduce Smart Farming System which will increase yields while reducing operating costs and crop damages.

The Agriculture Technology Training Centre will include two smart greenhouses, tissue culture lab, and training labs.