Women’s role in the Vanua recognized

Women’s role in the development of the Vanua has been recognized and commended in one of the largest gatherings in the district of Bua, in Vanua Levu.

Women from the seven villages in the district gathered recently at Bua Village to contribute financially to the development of their district.

Tui Bua Ratu Makutu Nagagavoka says it’s important that women are involved in every aspect of their development and their financial contribution has paved the way to a fresh start for the district following the devastation caused by TC Yasa.

Almost 600 women took part and they collected close to $9,000.

Ratu Makutu says the financial contribution will help revive the district’s investment plans and also help maintain the district hall which suffered damage during the cyclone.

The Tui Bua hailed the women’s effort in collecting the large amount of money when many of them were also affected by TC Yasa.