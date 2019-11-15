Women's Resilience to Disasters programme to be piloted in Fiji

Fiji will be one of the four countries in the Pacific where the newly developed Women’s Resilience to Disasters programme be piloted.

Department of Women Principal Research Officer Amelia Nairoba says the programme will help the Ministry promote and mobilize women’s leadership in building resilience in their communities.

Nairoba says the programme is in line with the government’s focus on leaving no one behind.

Article continues after advertisement

“Fiji is really fortunate to be one of the pilot countries in the Pacific who will be part of this regional programme led by UN Women on strengthening Women’s Disaster resilience in small island developing states. For us really, for the National Women Machinery, this is really timely for us. Especially when we are currently in the process for a new strategic direction in the next five years.”

The Women’s Resilience to Disasters programme aims to provide support to women and girls, contributing to stronger, more sustainable and secure communities.

The pilot countries include Kiribati, Marshall Islands and Vanuatu.