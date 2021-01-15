Women’s ministry launches ICD

Eight government institutions and one key disciplinary force, engaging 140 government officials will undertake the Gender Transformative Institutional Capacity Development.

This ICD was launched today by Women’s Minster, Mereseini Vuniwaqa, who says the program examines and tackles the social norms, attitudes and social systems that are often the root causes of gender inequality in a society.

Vuniwaqa, says this initiative will help women voice out their concerns.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Gender Transformative ICD’s overall goal is to create an enabling environment to ensure integration of all women and girl’s needs, interests, concerns, contributions and perspectives into policies, strategies, programs and budgets across the government.”

The ICD is supported by the governments of New Zealand and Canada in the provision of technical assistance.