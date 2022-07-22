News

Women’s Fund Fiji marks one-year anniversary

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected]

July 22, 2022 2:50 pm

WFF’s pioneering manager, Michelle Reddy. [Source: Women's Fund Fiji/ Facebook]

The Women’s Fund Fiji’s transition to an independent entity has been an exciting journey.

This is the remarks of WFF’s pioneering manager, Michelle Reddy as the fund marks its first anniversary of independent status today.

Reddy says that in 2018, the Fund needed to have more input from its partners, so a participatory approach was taken to reach out to the partners on what it’s governance structures would look like and what its mission and vision were.

She says the transition to an independent entity took a long time because there were legal requirements that had to be considered such as registration and the Fund’s obligations as a registered entity under the Fiji Charitable Trust Act.

Since 2018, Women’s Fund Fiji has awarded 68 grants to 38 feminist and women’s groups, networks and organizations amounting to over $6 million and has reached 34,839 people.

This includes 21,109 women and girls, 12,867 men and boys, 641 people with disabilities (354 women and 287 men) and 222 gender non-conforming people.

