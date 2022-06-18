Women’s Fund Fiji appoints Executive Director

Menka Goundan. [Photo: Supplied]

Women’s Fund Fiji has appointment its first Executive Director Menka Goundan.

The Fund embarked on its journey last year to become the Pacific’s first national women’s fund registering in Fiji as an independent entity.

This marked a key milestone in the gender equality space in the Pacific.

As the Fund’s marks its first anniversary they have appointed Goundan to steer the organization in the next chapter of its journey.

Goundan had taken the oars from Michelle Reddy who was the Acting Executive Director.

Goundan has deep roots in Fiji’s women’s movement having worked at the Fiji Women’s Rights Movement and the Pacific Centre for Peacebuilding before joining the Fund.

Goundan will officially commence her new role as the Fund’s Executive Director from July 1st.