News

Women’s empowerment is key to nation building: PM

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
March 8, 2022 3:35 pm
[Source: Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama/Facebook]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama believes women needs to be empowered as they play a critical role in building a better Fiji.

While conveying his well wishes to women across the country, the Prime Minister says women are mothers, sisters, wives and most of them are holding key leadership positions in the public as well as the private sector.

He says women are leaders, they are Fiji and their male counterparts must uplift them, not undermine them or stand their way.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister believes women will be at their best if they receive the support required.

Bainimarama stresses the free education initiative initiated by the current government has put more girls in our classrooms.

He highlights that open-merit recruitment has also put more women in leadership within our civil service.

Bainimarama says our laws punishing domestic violence have put offenders who abuse women behind bars.

The safety of women is critical, hence, the government is accelerating social support such as vouchers for rural pregnant women and free sanitary pads for students.

Bainimarama says as we celebrate Women’s Day, we must also celebrate that progress, knowing we have much more work to do to break gender biases and level the playing field in society.

He adds males must commend the great work and achievements made by women in Fiji.

