Women's empowerment is critical: Nadakuitavuki

Women’s economic empowerment is vital, says the Women’s Entrepreneur and Business Council Chair.

Chair Eseta Nadakuitavuki says this sets a direct trail toward gender equality.

Nadakuitavuki says many women need to acquire confidence in order to be successful in the field they are in.

“We still believe there are some statistics that came out that suggest we have not progressed in terms of gender equality. So we believe that we need to empower women through economic empowerment”.

The Chair highlighted that they are working with relevant stakeholders as there is a lack of data regarding women entrepreneurs.