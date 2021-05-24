Home

Women’s club benefits from assistance

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
April 28, 2022 10:50 am

Forty-five women of Vatulele Village in Koro received over 30 chickens, 5,000 dalo suckers, and a walk-behind machine.

This investment will contribute to the economic empowerment of this women’s group.

Bucabuca Women’s Club President, Akosita Takayawa, says that prior to this donation, the Bucabuca women’s group wove mats as a source of income, but this has changed with the re-development of a poultry farm.

“Our association was working well, but there wasn’t any training. We’ve been operating our poultry farm on a loss. So when the Ministry visited us we lodged an assistance request with them.”

The Minister for Agriculture, Doctor Mahendra Reddy, says he is elated to be able to contribute to an association that was severely devastated by tropical cyclone Winston.

“And under our government, the Eastern division, the maritime will never be forgotten.”

The Ministry has a dedicated program for the development of agriculture in rural and maritime communities.

