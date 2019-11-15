Women with HIV need Family Planning: Dr Waqainabete

The Ministry of Health has recorded a total of 1,260 confirmed HIV cases so far.

The Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the Ministry has recorded 124 new cases of HIV/AIDS from January until October.

Speaking during World Aids Day, Dr Waqainabete says women with HIV need Family Planning to prevent unintended pregnancies and possible spreading of the disease.

“One-third of our population are youth and today I take this opportunity to remind you to take responsibility for your lives. Practice safe sex as the health facilities and staffs stand ready to support you in your journey for a healthy adulthood.”

The Ministry has identified that Fijians cannot have good sexual health in the absence of good reproductive health, and vice versa.

“Family Planning is one of those strategies, probably the only one that has a cross-cutting impact on almost all sustainable Development Goals. One such component is HIV & AIDS.”

Speaker of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau says Fiji contributes 80% of domestic funding towards HIV programming.

He adds World AIDS Day is a day to remember millions of people who have lost their lives to AIDS-related illnesses.