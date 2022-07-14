Women were instrumental during pandemic: Akbar

[Source: Rosy Akbar/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Women says women played a critical role in helping Fiji manage the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister Rosy Akbar says women continued to carry most of the responsibilities for holding our societies together – be it at home, in health care, at school, or in caring for the elderly and children despite dealing with inequalities.

She adds that the world is still fighting hard for gender equality –especially in terms of women and girls’ economic security, physical safety, health and access to decision-making spaces.

“Recently in the UN tracker report, Fiji was recognized as one of the leading countries in terms of our work carried during the pandemic and I’m proud of that”

Akbar adds that the Ministry understands that gender equality lies at the heart of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which asserts gender equality as both a fundamental human rights and a necessary foundation for a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world.