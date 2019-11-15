Women urged to take health seriously

Women have been strongly urged to become more health-conscious given the increasing number of cancer cases in the country.

While launching the Gynae Month in Suva, Head of Gynecology at the CWM Hospital Dr. Moape Bavou revealed that six cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed every month.

Dr Bavou is calling on women in the country to seriously look into their well-being.

Article continues after advertisement

“We need screening. All the ladies need screening. Because this thing about cancer is only easy to treat at an early stage. When it comes to late-stage cancer it is quite difficult, it is challenging because we have limited resources.”

He is also encouraging women not to shy away from pap smear tests.

“If they come up with a regular pap smear every year up to 2 years like it is normal than you go for five-yearly. We are currently doing pap smear in Fiji, it is free of charge. And for ovarian and endometrial we can also have a screening.”

The Fiji Cancer Society yesterday launched Eve’s Campaign to raise awareness on cancers that affect the female reproductive system.