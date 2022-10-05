Women top USP graduation numbers

64 percent of the 1199 graduates at the University of the South Pacific’s graduation ceremony today are female.

Vice Chancellor, Professor Pal Ahluwalia says this is a remarkable achievement.

“Of those graduating today, sixty-four per cent (64%) of those graduating are women. You will agree, that for any university – that is a remarkable achievement.”

Professor Ahluwalia says this graduation ceremony has taken place after a hiatus of nearly two years of not having face-to-face graduations.

He says of the nearly 2,000 graduates, 29 percent are from their Pacific TAFE programmes and 38 percent are from their undergraduate programmes.

Professor Ahluwalia says they are conferring 397 Postgraduate Certificates, of which 103 have completed their masters.

The Vice-Chancellor adds that students from 17 countries graduated today, including eight non-member countries – testifying to the growing international profile and attraction of the University of the South Pacific.